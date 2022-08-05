Chaffee County Public Health announced it will partner with the Salida Community Center to host Techy Taco Tuesday, an event designed to assist older adults with their technology, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 305 F St.
Technology-savvy middle school and high school students will volunteer their time to assist older adults with their phones, tablets, laptops and other devices, a press release stated.
Participants can plan to learn about new applications as well as ask specific questions so they can access the full capacity of the technology they own.
Participants are asked to take their technology, questions and challenges they may be having with their technology to the event. A free taco bar will be provided.
A Yoga for Grownups class will be offered at 10:30 a.m. for anyone who is interested.
For more details and other opportunities to Age Strong in Chaffee County, visit www.embracingagingchaffee.
