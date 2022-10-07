In a tough game Thursday on the soccer pitch between Salida and Manitou Springs high schools, the Spartans, after being up 4-0 at one point, were able to hang out for the 4-3 win at home.
After their first league game, the Spartans are 4-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Mustangs are 6-3-1 overall and 0-1 in league.
The Spartans came out strong, scoring two goals almost back to back, with freshman Sam Jones getting the first at 15 minutes in, and freshman Mateo Tressler scoring the second three minutes later.
Salida clearly controlled the field during the first half, going into halftime 2-0.
“We scouted them really well,” coach Aaron Dobson said. “We had a good game plan against them. Their back line was really good, but they play tight, so we worked out a plan to get around them.”
The Spartan fans roared when junior Sean Tseng scored Salida’s third goal by heading the ball into the goal just after the start of the second half.
About 10 minutes into the second half, junior Deagan Clark knocked in the fourth goal for the Spartans.
Less then five minutes later, the Mustangs scored on a penalty kick to make it 4-1.
“That was when the momentum kind of shifted,” Dobson said. “You get a penalty kick, no matter how frustrating the call, you have to just let them go. But we also lost senior Life Richardson, who is the guy who keeps us calm, keeps us relaxed. He took the bench because of a migraine, and suddenly we have a bunch of stressed-out 15- and 16-year-olds running around without any leadership on the field. Life coming out was very tough for us.”
About five to six minutes after Manitou’s first goal, they got another, then a third, on another penalty kick, seven minutes later.
“You could see Manitou Springs realizing they might be able to win this,” Dobson said. “We had to really just get together and play strong defense to finish this out.”
Dobson named Jones the man of the match, saying he had been really working hard this week, watching film on his own time, and came out like a man on fire.
The Spartan junior varsity won 3-0, with freshman Eben Mayton making an incredible goal, Dobson said.
The Spartans will face the 6-2 Ridgway Demons at noon Saturday on the road.
