First-time homebuyers may attend a free one-day workshop beginning at noon Feb. 17 at the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments office, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City.
The workshop takes participants through the home-buying process from loan application to loan closing and life as a homeowner, a press release stated.
Lenders such as the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Rural Development and others require borrowers to participate in first-time homebuyer training.
Reservations are required for the workshop and space is limited.
For more information or to make reservations, visit https://cchousing.force.com/nwcompass, email laura.yost@uaacog.com or call 719-269-7687.
