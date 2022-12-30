The local nonprofit group Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future will host three community engagement meetings in January for members of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
The group said in a press release that they are conducting a community engagement process to hear from Sangre de Cristo members concerning their priorities on clean energy and the electric co-op.
The coalition conducted an online survey in November, and survey results are being used to direct the community engagement meetings.
The meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 7 at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45 in Howard; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.; and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Buena Vista Community Center Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St.
Goals of the meetings are to:
• Provide more information about the coalition and its role.
• Share results of the community engagement survey.
• Discuss challenges identified by the coalition and community members through the survey.
• Develop some ideas and solutions to address those challenges.
• Formulate action plans that include ways community members can help coalition take next steps.
The community engagement meetings will be facilitated by Kim Smoyer of Smoyer and Associates.
Food will be provided.
Register at https://forms.gle/xKvQKseWcBeHk1hx7 (registration helps plan for facilities and food).
