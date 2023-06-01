The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Town of Buena Vista, Buena Vista Event Co-Op and Buena Vista Public Library, will host a free event Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Legacy Stage at McPhelemy Park.
The stage’s name was chosen to highlight the legacy that the Tom and Colleen Rollings family, along with the entire community, is leaving for generations to come. Sentiments are engraved on each brick within the Legacy Patio in front of the stage.
“The BV Chamber is committed to supporting local businesses and this community,” Heather Rupska, CEO of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “This event is the culmination of a lot of love, commitment and hard work. We are grateful for so many friends and partners that saw the Rollings’ vision and partnered with us to make this dream a reality.”
The all-day celebration, “Picnic in the Park,” will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the BV Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off. Following that will be a stage dedication at noon. The celebration will continue throughout the day with many local artists showcasing their talents. Chaffee County Public Health will also be a part of the festivities.
The event is “Family Picnic” style, and everyone is invited. It is suggested to bring blankets, chairs, picnic-style food, lawn games and nonalcoholic beverages.
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce announce Eddyline Brewery is the event’s premier beer sponsor and Deerhammer Distillery is the premier spirits sponsor. The Beer Tent and Spirits Garden will open at noon.
“Amy and I are really glad to see such a fantastic town asset like McPhelemy Park further put into play as a vibrant outdoor space where our local community and visitors can come out and enjoy music,” Lenny Eckstein of Deerhammer Distillery said.
