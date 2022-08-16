All Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount when the State and Federal Public Health Emergency declaration ends.
SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals in Colorado each month by providing money to purchase food and safeguard the well-being of SNAP participants and their families, a press release stated.
The emergency allotment gives SNAP participants additional money for food during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing households up to their maximum amount of money for food they can receive for their household size and circumstances. The reduction in benefits may have a significant impact on many households.
To help reduce the impact on households, the Colorado Department of Human Services suggests that families can:
If able to, roll over their EBT benefits to the next month. This may help “cushion” the impact of the reduction in benefits.
Stock up on nonperishable items now, while households have the additional benefits.
Stretch food ingredients and plan to use them in more than one meal. This helps to save money and reduce food waste.
Consider freezing produce to make fruit and vegetables last longer.
Look at the unit prices to compare similar products at the grocery store
For more information visit https://cdhs.colorado.gov/snap.
SNAP participants can call the Chaffee County benefits team at 719-530-2500, extension 1, for questions about their benefits.
Anyone interested in helping provide food for those in need can donate money or food items to The Grainery or First Presbyterian Church in Salida, The Mission in Buena Vista or one of the Little Free Pantries on E Street in downtown Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.