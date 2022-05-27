The Salida Community Center will offer a drive-up food distribution at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Food available includes meat, canned goods, fresh vegetables, bread and pastries, according to a press release.
In addition, Central Colorado Humanists will distribute items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and toilet paper.
The Salida Community Center serves the entire Chaffee County area, including Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas.
The center administers the Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Eligibility is based on income.
Those who want to receive food should be prepared to provide name, address and number of people in the household.
