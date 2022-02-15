Chaffee County commissioners will consider an appeal of an administrative decision to deny an application for a short-term rental license at their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The appeal is for property at 135500 CR 220 in Salida.
Commissioners will also consider the Held brothers minor subdivision final plat for property at 11410 CR 240 and the Sage Heights major subdivision preliminary plan and final plat for property at 12506 CR 190.
The commissioners will consider a staff request to amend Section 5.2.3 A, F and I of the land use code to correct wording for removal of the certified, return receipt mailing requirement and replace it with consistent wording for first-class mail notice requirement.
Under the consent agenda the commissioners will consider approving:
• A request from Monday’s work session for Chaffee County to serve as a joint applicant on a Great Outdoors Colorado Centennial program visioning proposal for sustainable recreation opportunities related to Colorado fourteeners.
• The sheriff’s report for January.
• Support for Elements Mountain Compost – Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grant.
• Directing the county administrator or designee to submit by March 1 the fiscal year 2022 Cycle 22-06 Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance tier II grant application for the northern Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services/public safety building.
• Finalizing the sketch design of the northern Chaffee County EMS/public safety building.
• Adoption of Resolution 2022-19 supporting HB 1117 Lodging Tax Expansion Resolution.
The commissioners will meet at at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 Main St.
The meeting is also accessible by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.