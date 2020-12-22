The holiday season can be a time of joy but also a time of stress for many people.
Even without the spectre of COVID-19 hovering in the background, the holidays can be a tough time for some, including the solitary, the elderly and those who have lost loved ones in the past year.
Those who are isolated due to geography, health, age or physical capacity may feel even more so this year with the limited opportunities to connect with others.
Mandy Kaisner of Solvista Health said, “People are having a wide range of emotions about the holiday and that is OK. Acknowledge yourself and where you are at.”
She offers these ideas for self care during what may be a difficult time during the holidays:
• Find connection and reach out to others if needed. For some of us, that may be spending extra time with people we live with, for others it might be finding connection in nature or spirituality or volunteering to help out a local charity.
• Be realistic, nothing about this year has been remotely close to last year. We can still find a safe way to celebrate some of our traditions, let’s do this to the best of our ability.
• Learn to say no. Let’s give ourselves permission to tell ourselves and others no and set some limits for what we can take on.
• Finding our hope. The holidays are a time when we try to set aside our differences and find a common ground wherever possible.
We try to find hope in our current situation as we reflect on the year behind us and what is ahead.
Even though some of us joke about wanting 2021 to get here as soon as possible, we are also living our lives right now and making memories for years to come.
Let’s show our children and our community that we can have hope and also experience joy in our present moment.
• Resiliency is all about finding connection in spite of feeling isolated.
For those who need support, Solvista Health offers the Colorado Spirit program which offers free support to the community and businesses.
The Spirit program is confidential, free and does not require enrollment.
Ask for the Colorado Spirit program by calling 719-275-2351.
