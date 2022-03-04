The Salida Community Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St.
Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments when possible, but walk-ins are welcome, space permitting.
All donors are required to wear a face mask throughout the entire donation process.
Completion of a health history questionnaire prior to donation is encouraged.
Visit https://www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment and for more information.
