After being limited the past two years due to the pandemic, the 74th annual FIBArk Whitewater Festival will take place June 16-19 with all of its usual attractions.
Both the parade and carnival will return for this year’s festival. Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk board president, said the parade location is undecided due to Salida City Council’s recent decision to close part of F Street for the summer. The carnival will take place on East Sackett Avenue and E Street.
Sutton-Stephens said, “We would like to see FIBArk become the prototype for community compromise in our ever-evolving downtown. Our board is working tirelessly to find a way to work within the parameters of the downtown closure while still holding onto the tradition, charm and small-town feel that make Salida such a special place to live.”
A new kids’ zone will run in conjunction with the carnival for children ages 5 and younger.
The festival will feature four days of river events, kicking off the evening of June 16 with the raft rodeo, in which participants engage in a variety of crazy tricks in an attempt to please the judges and earn points.
The crowd-favorite Hooligan Race will return on June 18, with competitors racing down the river in “anything that floats that is not a boat.”
The 26-mile Classic Downriver Race will take place June 19 along with other, shorter races. The race starts at Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center, 23850 U.S. 285 in Buena Vista, and ends in Salida.
FIBArk will partner with Badfish for several stand-up paddleboarding events, including a surf contest, slalom and boxing, throughout the weekend.
U.S. Wildwater junior team trial races will be held over the weekend as well.
Off the water, the traditional Tenderfoot Hill Climb, in which participants race to the top of Tenderfoot Mountain, will take place June 16. Other running events include 5K and 10K road races June 18 and a 10K trail race on June 19.
In collaboration with Friends of Salida Skateparks, FIBArk will host a world cup skateboarding event at Centennial Park for the first time.
FIBArk entertainment will be ticketed this year. Admission on Thursday and Sunday will be free, with tickets to Riverside Park costing $5 per day for Friday and Saturday. Those age 18 and younger and 65 and older will get in free. Proceeds will go toward the FIBArk Community Paddling Program, which teaches youth how to boat.
The music headliner for Friday is Tejon Street Corner Thieves, a Colorado blues and trash-grass band. Saturday is headlined by Big Sam’s Funky Nation. The group from New Orleans combines funk, rock and other styles of music to create a high-energy atmosphere.
Other performers at the festival are At the Water Tower, Round House Assembly, Joe Johnson and The Wildfire, Leadville Cherokee, Drunken Hearts, The Altitones, Float Like A Buffalo and The Jauntee.
Susan Dempsey Hughes was selected as commodore for the 74th festival. Hughes grew up in South Florida before moving to Colorado in 1989, where she worked as a river guide. Her love of kayaking has resulted in her traveling across the country and to Central America.
In the early 2000s, she served on the board of directors for FIBArk. In addition, she’s been involved with numerous local nonprofits and is co-owner of Pinon Real Estate Group.
“I’m truly honored to be picked as the 2022 FIBArk commodore,” said Hughes. “I look forward to seeing everyone over the FIBArk weekend and sharing all the wonderful things Salida and the Arkansas River have to offer.”
Laura Donavan will be the featured artist for this year’s festival. Donavan was born in Florida and lived in Montana and Wyoming before moving to Colorado. Her art is classified as western surrealism, and she currently focuses on hand-dyed paper and acrylic pieces.
Amicas Pizza will be the title sponsor for FIBArk. Other significant sponsors are the City of Salida, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Badfish, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, Tenderfoot Health Collective, Faricy Boys Automotive and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. Approximately 25 sponsors will be featured throughout the weekend.
Sutton-Stephens said there will be numerous merchandise and food vendors, which will be announced later.
Complete information and registration for FIBArk will be available May 1 at www.fibark.com.
