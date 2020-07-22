Beginning Thursday establishments that sell alcohol will have to close at 10 p.m. per a new executive order from Gov. Jared Polis, a press release stated.
The order, which was issued Tuesday, extends to all licensees contained in Articles 3, 4, and 5 of Title 44 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, including retail liquor stores, bars, distilleries, brew pubs and restaurants that serve alcohol.
Polis made the announcement Tuesday and the executive order will remain in effect for 30 days.
“We know we can’t behave the way we did last summer, or even the way we did in February. Though we have taken steps to open up more of our economy, we have to remain vigilant,” said Polis. “If we continue keeping a safe distance of six feet from others, mask up when we leave the house, and connect with each other virtually when possible, we’ll start to see less tests coming back positive for COVID-19 and begin to create more opportunities to get our economy back on track.
“The nature of the virus alone does a great job of setting us back. Do not give the virus the power to do what it does best: spread by engaging in risky, irresponsible, and thoughtless behavior,” Polis said.
