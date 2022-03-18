For the fourth year, the Extraordinary Teen Council has created a Teen Discount Pass, which offers discounts from 10 to 50 percent off at nine local businesses.
The pass aims to encourage teens to get out in Salida more regularly, socialize and save money, according to a press release.
Participating businesses are 50 Burger, Howl Drinks and Ice Cream, Bunny and Clyde’s, The Book Haven, Amicas, Chill Ice Cream, Senor Murphy Candymaker, Arcade Virtual Reality and Fierce and Foxy Clothing.
Business owners who would like to sign on to the pass can call Dibby Olson at 719-221-5848.
