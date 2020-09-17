City crews and contractors continue work to complete clean-up from city streets.
Once the limb pickup has occurred on a specific street, residents are reminded it will be their responsibility to remove and dispose of any new debris collected.
A sizable pile of mulch from the wood chipping remains free to the public. The pile is located at the t-ball field parking lot adjacent to Sackett Avenue and M Street.
For more information, contact public works at 719-539-6257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.