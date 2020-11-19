Colorado law enforcement agencies are investigating human remains located in Conejos County in the San Luis Valley.
This case does not appear to be connected to the Suzanne Morphew missing person investigation, according to the news release, but all possibilities are being considered.
The remains were located on two separate Conejos County properties. They have been recovered and are currently being analyzed as part of the identification process.
The sites are in close proximity to one another near the town of Las Sauces in Conejos County. The property owners are not currently living at these properties.
A tip line has been created to gather information related to this investigation at 719-270-0210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.