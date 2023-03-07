Father, son take it ‘One Mile at a Time’

Travis Macy, Salida, and his dad, Mark “Mace” Macy, faced a tremendous challenge competing in The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji in 2019. At 671 kilometers (about 400 miles) it’s one of the most challenging endurance events on earth. And now the father and son team are facing something even harder. Mark has Alzheimer’s disease.
Travis Macy and co-author Patrick Regan of Salida have combined their writing with entries Mark wrote in a journal following his diagnosis on Oct. 16, 2018. The book, “A Mile at a Time,” details their participation in the grueling race – an almost impossible challenge for someone with Alzheimer’s – and their future challenges as Mark’s Alzheimer’s disease progresses.
“The core of getting this story out is to help people who are navigating this journey and their caregivers,” Travis said. “It’s not a prescription of how to do it, but rather to let people know they aren’t alone.”
The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease was devastating to the Macy family but especially so to father and son, both of whom are world-class athletes. Mark, a trial lawyer in Evergreen, gave up his law practice when he became aware his memory was deteriorating. Other signs also indicated problems, among them loss of fine motor skills. His entries in the journal he began after his diagnosis were dictated to his wife, Pam.
“This can’t be – I’m an athlete,” he wrote at one point.
But it could be and it was.
“Dad had done the grueling, seven-day, 400-mile marathon of Eco-Challenge when he was in his 40s,” Travis said. “I didn’t know if we could do this, but we wanted to do it together. The race is tough enough for any endurance athlete, but could someone with Alzheimer’s possibly do this when he was even having trouble tying his shoes? We didn’t know. He had faced many other challenges and was still physically fit, but was this magical thinking?”
The race involved trekking, running, paddling, navigating, swimming, biking and canyoneering.
“It was risky and quite possibly foolish after Dad’s diagnosis,” Travis said, “but we were determined to do it, and we hope our story will bring light, hope and understanding to other families facing Alzheimer’s.”
Travis said he met coauthor Regan through mutual friends in Salida. “After Dad and I completed the Eco Challenge, we wanted to tell our story,” he said. “Patrick is an excellent writer, and bringing in a collaborator helped tell the story better.”
Regan said, “Even though the context of the book is sports, the power of the book is in the way the Macy family has dealt with this rough blow that 6 million American families are dealing with. What attracted me is what the whole family took on. I fell in love with the relationship and the way the family handled this. And personally I had a good friend who was diagnosed at age 58, so I was losing a friend in the process as well.”
Athletes will find the details of Travis and Mark’s adventure participating in The World’s Toughest Race fascinating. It’s a book a reader can’t put down. But the core of the book is the touching story of how a close family is handling the even bigger challenge now as Mark’s disease progresses.
The title of the book, “A Mile at a Time,” pretty much applies to how they and other families facing the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia are dealing with it – a day at a time.
Mark is joining Travis and Regan at book launches at 5 p.m. March 10 at 7000 Feet Running Company, 140 W. First St., Unit A, and 5:30 p.m. March 11 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. The public and especially those dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia are invited.
“Dad is pumped about the book,” Travis said. “Some of it is sad, some of it is funny and some of it is joy. We want to share all of it, and in the process, give others hope.”
