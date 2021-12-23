Equities finished the day higher on news that the FDA has given Pfizer emergency authorization for its COVID-19 treatment pill.
Reopening plays led the way: Royal Caribbean was up more than 3 percent.
Trading will likely be light tomorrow to cap off the holiday-shortened week. Oil, which has seen a surge since its March 2020 lows, hovered around $72 per barrel.
The price of oil has fallen from its $80 plus high on fears of reduced demand.
The price of oil was up $1.79 at $72.91 per barrel and the spot price of gold was up $16.6 to $1,805.30.
Europe and Asia were also trading higher. U.S. Treasury yields ended at 1.46 percent.
Even though President Joe Biden announced he will not renew March 2020 style lockdowns, investors are nervous Omicron (already making up most new cases in the U.S.) could put additional pressure on hospitals and force local jurisdictions to limit mobility.
Biden has made 500 million free at-home test available as part of the administration’s increased testing strategy to confront the new variant.
Also part of the at-home tests, the president has asked 1,000 service members to assist overloaded hospitals in hotspots when needed.
Under the hood, all sectors ended higher after opening the day mixed. The recent market rebound saw economically sensitive stocks and those exposed to mobility and leisure get some relief buying.
Companies like Southwest Airlines, casino names, and cruise lines have come under pressure since the Omicron variant was detected in Europe but could be poised to move higher if countries continue to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.