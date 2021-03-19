Salida Middle School sixth-graders learned a life lesson, got some exercise and raised money for a worthy cause Thursday morning as they climbed Tenderfoot Mountain carrying five-gallon containers of water.
English teacher Mike Lamond organized the project as an activity related to the novel “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park, in which one character, Nya, in 2008, must walk two hours each way in to a pond to get water for her Sudanese family twice a day. Another character in the book, Salva, in 1985, becomes one of Sudan’s “Lost Boys.”
The “Water Walk” was a culminating activity for the students and also a fundraiser. Between pledges for the walk and other fundraisers, the Salida Middle School sixth grade has raised more than $7,000 which will go toward helping build a well in a village in South Sudan.
Lamond said the kids are “really into it” and the activity helped them appreciate what they have that a lot of kids around the world don’t have.
He said this was the fourth year he had done the activity with classes, but the first in Salida.
Working mostly in pairs the students started by filling their water containers from the Arkansas River. Once they were checked in by Lamond, they began heading up Tenderfoot.
Some groups chose to take turns carrying the container, others discovered using a stick as a support for the container made it easier to share the weight between hikers.
Their first stop was the parking area on the west side of Tenderfoot, where the kids could take a little rest and grab some water and a snack before continuing to the top.
Several parents waited at the midway point, including Marissa Roberts, whose son Dilon was participating.
Roberts said she thought the experience for the kids was very humbling.
George Mossman, former Salida Middle School teacher was there supporting his son Georgie. Mossman said his son was “super psyched” about the activity.
Jacob Walke, who was sharing the load with Dilon, said the trip was tiring, but it was “good for us to realize how far and hard they have to walk” to get water in some places.
Dilon said it made him feel good to realize what they did.
While the activity was spurred by the reading of the novel in English class, some ties have been made to other classes such as math and social studies.
Science teacher Jean Dyer said they will talk about the lack of resources and how that affects population after spring break.
Sixth-grader Kylee Wilson said she was exhausted physically, but thought is was exciting to have the experience.
“It gives us a deeper understanding of the book, she said.
Layla Meador said she and her group were making the hike with little reachable goals to get them up the path.
Some of the funds raised by the students came from obtaining pledges for the Water Walk was a fundraiser for the group. Another, a “penny war” also helped raise money for the cause.
In a penny war, pennies and folding money add points to a class, nickels, dimes and quarters take points away.
Classes try to sabotage each other by putting negative denominations in other classes collections.
The losing class’s teacher had to pay a forfeit. In this case, Lamond was duct-taped to a wall by all of the sixth grade students and received two pie tins full of whipped cream to top it off before the students and teachers went on Spring Break.
