Alpha Omicron No. 770 Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority is accepting applications until April 15 for scholarships to be awarded to high school seniors this spring.
The scholarships are available to qualifying seniors who are entering trade schools, business schools, colleges and universities, a press release stated.
Applications are available in the high school counselor’s office and must be completed and returned to the school office.
The review committee will evaluate all applications after April 15.
For more information, call 719 221-0225.
