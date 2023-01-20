The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee recently opened a grant cycle for programs and projects within the Chaffee County community that strengthen forest health and reduce wildfire danger; conserve and support agricultural lands and rural landscapes; and manage the impacts of growth in outdoor recreation.
Approximately $900,000 will be available during this grant cycle, according to a press release.
Community organizations and others interested in applying for funds are encouraged to attend a virtual informational session from 9-11 a.m. Monday to learn about eligibility requirements and grant criteria.
Awards will be announced in May for funding in early June.
Visit chaffeecommonground.org to read about successful programs and projects, and click on the “Grantee Info” tab for guidelines and application links.
The pre-application deadline is Feb. 10, and the deadline for full applications is March 17.
Funding recommendations by the Citizens Advisory Committee are subject to approval by the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
For more information and to obtain virtual access and materials for the Zoom session, contact Common Ground administrator Ben Doon at ccg.cac@gmail.com.
