Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo) will hold his first town hall meeting since his election, at 6 p.m. today.
The event will be virtual to comply with COVID-19 safety restrictions and is open to all Coloradans.
Constituents can participate by phone, by accessing a video livestream of the town hall online, or by following along on Facebook or YouTube.
Questions for the senator my be submitted in advance or in real-time during the town hall over the phone or by using the online chat function.
Log on to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNJPWVeV_v24g_MTJLNXmFyUTovMgd4hKWB_3wV80uQoWoaQ/viewform to submit questions in advance.
To participate in the live event visit:
Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU6pcq-AZA9wnmIPBj6ePwQ
Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/SenatorHick
U.S. Senate at https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/live/
