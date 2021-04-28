Governor Jared Polis stated support of all Colorado’s postsecondary students getting the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester.
This comes after Fort Lewis College, University of Denver and Colorado College announced students would be required to be fully vaccinated when returning this fall.
“Vaccines are the gateway to ending this pandemic, that is why we all need to do our part to get as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible,” Polis said. “That is why I expect that most higher education institutions will provide parents and students the peace of mind they want by making vaccines a requirement for next fall, and students want to get vaccinated so they can enjoy the full college experience. Those two or four years fly by quickly, and students have already missed out on so many important social experiences over the last few semesters.”
“After discussions with our institution presidents and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, we think it’s appropriate to expect our colleges and universities to require students to be fully vaccinated this fall,” Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of Colorado Department of Higher Education said. “With the recent uptick in cases and the rise in variants, we want to do what we can to protect the health and welfare of our students, faculty, staff and communities. We strongly urge our students to get fully vaccinated and be prepared for in-person instruction and campus activities.”
Within the Centers for Disease Control and public health guidelines, there are avenues to approved exemptions.
For more on COVID-19 in Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.