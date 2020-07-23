Chaffee County residents are encouraged to stop by to complete their 2020 Census from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of Walmart, 7865 W. U.S. 50.
Chaffee County census coordinator April Obholz Bergeler will have a table set up with iPads for those who have not yet responded to the census.
As of July 21, Chaffee County’s self-response rate to the 2020 Census is 55 percent. Buena Vista’s self-response rate is 54.1 percent, Poncha Springs is at 51.5 percent and Salida is at 63.8 percent.
Starting Aug. 11, field representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau will start knocking on the doors of households that have yet to complete their census form.
Even though census takers will soon be active in our county, residents are still encouraged to self-respond, Obholz Bergeler said.
Self-responses help save taxpayer dollars, she said.
Census responses in 2020 will impact the community for the next 10 years, she said.
To self-respond visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
