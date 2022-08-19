Carol Ann Hagen, 80, of Salida died Aug. 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Epsom, Surrey, England, to Barker and Mary (Belle) Edwards.
She grew up in England during World War II and remembered having to run to the bomb shelter that her family shared with their neighbors when the air raid sirens sounded during the London blitz.
Her father was away at this time, fighting the war with a group of British soldiers known as the Desert Rats.
She met her husband, Raymond Hagen, a U.S. Army serviceman stationed near her home, when they were on their way to a dance.
The two were married in September 1962 and moved to South Dakota.
They settled in Salida in 1981 with their three children.
Mrs. Hagen enjoyed gardening and pottering around outside watering, mowing and caring for the flowers and trees that she planted.
She had great compassion for animals and contributed financially to several organizations that cared for abused or neglected animals.
She also had a good sense of humor, a passion for shopping and cherished her beloved England.
Mrs. Hagen attended the Upper Room Church of God, and friends and family said she lived her life loving Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Dale and her husband of 57 years.
Survivors include her son Daniel Hagen; daughters, Christine (Mark) Perkovich and Cathy Hagen; sister, Jean (Hambi) Georgiou; grandchildren, Trevor Hagen, Max Hagen, Sarah Hagen, Amanda (Cody) Jackson, Alyssa Hallett and Caleb Hallett; and two great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at the Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St., Salida.
A luncheon will follow the service.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
