Retired Air Force Major James “Bruce” Dunavin, 71, died unexpectedly Nov. 2, 2021. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
He was born on the military base in Oakland, California, to Jim and Faye Dunavin.
The family lived in Salida for many years.
He attended Salida schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated from Salida High School in 1968.
Mr. Dunavin married his high school sweetheart, Gayle Perez, in 1968 in Salida.
They had three children together and were married 40 years. They later divorced but remained close because of family importance.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1974 and retired as a major after 20 years of service.
He worked an additional 12 years in the space industry in Colorado Springs.
Mr. Dunavin recently lived in Westcliffe.
Friends and family said he loved family first and then friends.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid photographer.
Mr. Dunavin was a member of the Cotopaxi Church and was very involved with the church community.
He was preceded in death by his son Jesse Dunavin in 2003; grandson Cody Dunavin in 2017; his younger brother, Stephen Dunavin; sister-in-law Ellen Dunavin; his parents; and his in-laws.
Survivors include his ex-wife; son Shane Dunavin; daughter, Kelly Dunavin (Robert); grandchildren Miranda Dunavin (Russell), Jessica Dunavin, Chance Dunavin, Adrian Dunavin, Sunni Ellis, Taylor Commerford (Mark) and Noah Commerford; great-grandchildren, Abailia Kroschel, Cooper Morgan and Riley Taylor; nieces, Barbie (Wes) Faulk and Chrystall Whitaker; nephew, John (Kathy) Dunavin; and numerous extended family members.
His memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Nov. 12, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Holcomb presiding.
Flowers and cards may be sent via Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, 203 Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
