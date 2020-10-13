Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken cacciatore, green beans, smashed red potatoes, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, orange spiced carrots, orange and Mitzie’s whole wheat dinner rolls with butter.
Friday: Beef and sweet peppers, steamed brown rice, orange spiced carrots, grapefruit and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and roasted squash.
Wednesday: Burrito and mixed peppers.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets and roasted vegetables.
Salida Middle School
Today: Fajita chicken tacos.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese.
Thursday: Chili Frito pie
Salida High School
Today: Pork green chili quesadilla.
Wednesday: pizza and green beans.
Thursday: Tater tot casserole and dinner rolls.
