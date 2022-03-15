Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation announced a special Zoom meeting of its board of directors at 5 p.m. today at 1000 Rush Drive.
To join the meeting, visit https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/86296446372?pwd=U1hHVE1IOHR6czNGT0ppaEhoM1U2UT09. Meeting ID: 862 9644 6372. Passcode: 995776.
The meeting notice did not list the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.