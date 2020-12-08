An arrest has been made in the homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Saguache, according to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Deputies with the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Colorado State Patrol troopers, arrested Donald Garcia, 45, without incident just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in an abandoned camper in the town of Saguache.
Garcia is being held at the Saguache County Jail without bond and faces a charge of first-degree murder.
The victim has also been identified: Robert Turner Jr, 50, of Salida.
Investigators are not releasing how Turner died because it is part of the active investigation.
Additionally, investigators believe this was an isolated incident and does not have any connection to the human remains case in Conejos County.
The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when Saguache Sheriff deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Gunnison Avenue on a report of an injured Salida man, Turner, who sustained what ultimately would become fatal injuries.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to provide investigative and crime scene processing assistance.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.