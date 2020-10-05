Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Ham and beans, collard greens, cornbread and orange juice.
Thursday: Combination burrito with salsa, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime rice, refried beans and citrus cup.
Friday: Barbecue pork ribs, creamy coleslaw, corn on the cob, seasoned greens, watermelon and a bran muffin.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Monday: Hot dogs, chips and beans.
Tuesday: Lasagna and mixed carrots and peas.
Wednesday: Taco (beef or pork) and roasted cauliflower.
Thursday: Deli sandwich and french fries.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Chicken nuggets
Tuesday: Nachos
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich.
Thursday: Pizza
Salida High School
Monday: Chicken fajita burrito and roasted seasoned cauliflower.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, roasted sweet potatoes and biscuits.
Wednesday: Olive Garden day: Zuppa Toscana, Olive Garden salad and breadsticks.
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich and baked chips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.