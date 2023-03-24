Salida Athletic Booster Club recently announced the opening of the Bobbi Luchetta Memorial Scholarship.
It is a one-time $500 scholarship open to open to any high school senior furthering his/her education past high school.
The scholarship is in memory of Bobbi Luchetta, who was a cook at Longfellow Elementary School for many years.
A press release stated, “She loved the children."
“Being an avid sports fan and supporting her children as Spartans, memorial donations were given to the Salida Athletic Booster Club. In her memory the club decided to do a one-time scholarship in her name.”
Applicants must submit a hard-copy essay explaining what it means to be a Spartan in 100 words or less with a cover letter with name, address and school they will be attending.
The essay itself should have no name.
Applications are due April 15 and may be mailed to SSABC, P.O. Box 25, Salida, CO 81201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.