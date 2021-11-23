Holiday time is bell-ringing time, and Salvation Army bell ringers will be out this year to collect for those in need in Chaffee County.
Of the funds raised each year, 10 percent is kept by the parent organization and 90 percent is used directly to help Chaffee County residents.
In the past year assistance checks have made a difference for 26 individuals or families in the local community, a press release stated.
Donations may be used in many ways, from vital home repairs to paying gas and electric bills to assistance with medical or dental procedures or help in certain other special situations.
Local volunteers from charitable and other organizations are needed to participate in the annual effort.
Because of the COVID-19 public health restrictions in 2020, the bell-ringing campaign raised less than half of the usual amount last year.
All money raised was spent in 2021 and reserves are depleted.
Chaffee County intends to surpass that figure in 2021 with the help of more community volunteers.
Bell ringing will resume this year following Chaffee County Public Health safety protocols.
Individual volunteers may also join with others.
Each group will be able to sign up for specific dates and times between Nov. 26 and Dec. 24.
The bell-ringing campaign will take place at Walmart and Safeway in Salida and at City Market in Buena Vista.
The local Salvation Army committee has set a goal to raise at least $25,000 this season.
Nearly $26,000 was raised in 2019 and $13,800 in 2020.
To volunteer for bell ringing, contact Chaffee County Department of Human Services at 719-530-2500, and choose option 0.
Those interested in making a tax-deductible donation to the Salvation Army may do so one of these ways:
• Drop a donation into a Salvation Army kettle bell at Walmart or Safeway in Salida or City Market in Buena Vista.
• Mail a check to Chaffee County Human Services, 448 E. First St., Suite 166, Salida, CO 81201 Attn: Salvation Army.
• Visit https://www.chaffee-hhs.org/chaffee-county-salvation-army-bell-ringing/ and click on the link to donate online through PayPal using a credit card or your PayPal account.
• Venmo a donation to @ChaffeeCounty-DHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.