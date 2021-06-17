QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: The COVID-19 variants found in India recently are getting a lot of press. What is going on? Do I need to be personally concerned?
ANSWER: At least one of the three variants in India is carrying two changes in the virus that seem to make it more transmissible and more deadly. Because the Indian health system is severely lacking in staff, general supplies, COVID testing and medications, it has been more than difficult to get ahead of the spread of COVID-19. To add to those problems, less than 1 percent of the population in India has been vaccinated and, unfortunately, most of the vaccines being used are not as efficacious as the two mRNAs (Pfizer and Moderna) widely used in the USA.
Currently, the CDC reports that about 6 percent of the SarsCov-2 virus found in the USA has the India variant present. This is independent of whether people who are positive with it are sick or not. According to the Colorado Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, there are already scattered cases around the state. Mesa County (Grand Junction) is currently reporting more than 175 cases. No cases are yet reported in Chaffee County.
I will report additional information next week as well as the efficacy of the vaccines against this more dangerous variant.
QUESTION: There are currently news items about the virus possibly originating from the virology lab in Wuhan, China. Can you shed some light on this?
ANSWER: Recently there has been some question as to whether Sars C0V-2 virus originated in animals (likely bats) and migrated into humans via food from a wet market in Wuhan. This is the prevailing theory and one most endorsed by scientists and researchers around the world. There are two other theories about the origins of the virus. One theory is that the virus mistakenly got out of the virology lab in Wuhan. And another is that it was created and manufactured in the lab and purposely released.
Let’s start with the theory that it is naturally occurring in bats and was transferred to humans. Research scientists who work with coronavirus in this country and others support this theory for several reasons. In analyzing the genetic code of the virus, there are segments that can be traced back to earlier genetic code analysis of coronavirus in bats. This is like doing genealogy research into one’s family history.
The Wuhan lab was designed by scientists in the USA. It is called a biohazard lab level 4. It has the strictest of standards. American scientists and others from around the world periodically visit the lab for both inspections and collaborations.
All of the staff working in the lab were tested for the virus in early 2020. None of them had any evidence of the coronavirus virus or antibody induced immunity. This is very strong evidence that they were not working with the virus and in fact had never worked with the virus. Apparently three staff members of the lab did get sick around November 2019, but testing seemed to show they had a flu and not COVID-19.
QUESTION: I take immunosuppressive medications for a medical condition. Does taking these medications impact my ability to mount an immune response?
ANSWER: The original study that raised this question for people who are on cancer chemotherapy drugs, rheumatological drugs and other immunosuppressive drugs for transplant recipients has since expanded the number of people they have tested. It turns out that many of these immunosuppressive drugs do impede the ability of the immune system to respond to the vaccine. As of yet there is not a perfect number of antibodies or T cells (another component of the immune system that helps fight viral infections) that says you are immune. Keep in mind, different drugs impact the immune system to different amounts. As well, there are no current available commercial tests for T cells.
Some patients taking these immunosuppressive drugs have been instructed to stop their medications, if that is possible, for two weeks prior to their vaccine and through the series and for two weeks after they completed their series. Those people who temporarily stopped these medications are likely immune competent.
Keep in mind that most “ordinary” drugs for hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia have no impact on your immune response to the vaccine. Ask your doctor if you can and should stop your particular drug for four to six weeks while getting vaccinated.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies are getting small shipments of vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health and hospital web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacies with vaccine clinics:
Salida: Safeway, Walmart and Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: Mt. Shavano (LaGree’s), City Market, BV Drug and Valley-Wide Health.
