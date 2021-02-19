Spotlight shines on High Country Bank

The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It recently recognized High Country Bank not only for its efforts during the pandemic, but also for sponsoring the committee and its campaign.
James Bove, marketing director for the bank, talked about how High Country Bank has been supporting the campaign and why they feel it’s important.
“As a business, we are following every single rule that comes with the heart campaign, but we’ve also gone beyond that to be super proactive with our paid leave and sick time to encourage anyone feeling sick to stay home,” Bove said.
“We’ve gone above and beyond with disinfecting, cleaning, signs, social distancing and mask wearing, and if our employees can’t make it for a free test through public health, we will pay for their test.
“We have made sure to follow every bit of what the heart campaign stands for, and we’ve also tried our best to donate to public health in different ways to support the team in letting the community know what’s going on during the pandemic.”
Seeing the community succeed, he said, is why the bank decided to sponsor the Chaffee’s Got Heart Campaign.
“High Country Bank is community-focused so our main goal is to help the community succeed and get through tough times,” Bove said. “Each year we set up a program to determine our donation budget, but this year completely changed events and sponsorships.
“We had to act on our feet and see where support was needed most. By supporting the Chaffee’s Got Heart campaign, we can help the community get through this.
“Whether it’s supporting CCPH with advertising dollars so they can get information out or it’s providing lunch to CCPH staff so they can work all day testing or vaccinating our community members, we feel it’s imperative to help CCPH since their work is critical to getting our community through this tough time.”
Supporting the campaign, he said, is one way businesses can help the community.
“This community is why our businesses thrive, so if the community is having a tough time getting through, it is going to impact our businesses,” Bove said. “It’s been a tough year, but if you can spare a little to support the entity trying to help us get back on our feet, it’s a good place to start.”
Bove also shared a few other thoughts.
“First, we want to thank CCPH,” Bove said. “We know you’ve gone through some really tough times dealing with everything and you’ve worked so hard to put the community first, and to put the sake of everyone else above your own.
“Second, we want to thank all the essential workers who have helped keep restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals and all the other critical services open, clean and going over the past year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.