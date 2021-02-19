Spotlight shines on High Country Bank

File photo by Cody Olivas

High Country Bank was named the August Business of the Month and was also recently recognized by the Chaffee’s Got Heart committee. From left: Agnes Shuck, Sara Simko, Jodi Baldwin, Mercedes Eyman, Terry McCorkindale, Stacey Anderegg, James Bove, Ron Fore, Joe Smith, Dennis Webber, Emma Lindbloom, Lindsay Pedrie, Becky Proco, Chelsea Ringo, Niki Stotler, Glynis Laub and Brenda Spezze.