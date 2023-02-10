Salida High School counselors are contacting local donors and organizations who offer scholarships to students to ensure they have current, accurate information following the pandemic.
Salida High School counselors Mary Christensen and Dawn Catalano said in a press release they will be making sure they have the correct information to help connect students to resources to help finance future educational pursuits.
To confirm a scholarship is included in the information shared with students, contact either Christensen at mchristensen@salidaschools.org or Catalano at dcatalano@salidaschools.org.
