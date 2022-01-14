by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Barry Morphew case received a new adjudicator Wednesday as 11th Judicial District Court Judge Ramsey Lama introduced himself to the defense and prosecution in District Court.
Lama takes over from 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, who disqualified himself from hearing the case due to a relationship with a member of a firm representing Shoshona Darke, a potential witness in the case.
Morphew, his attorneys and attorneys for the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office appeared remotely at the status conference while Lama sat in person.
The court ran through a list of motions scheduled to be addressed at three motions hearings Jan. 24 and 25 and Feb. 1.
Among the motions to be addressed are a motion requesting a change of venue and a defense request for an additional week of trial starting April 25 to accommodate viewing of 32 interviews with Morphew.
Those and other motions will be reviewed and addressed during the dates already set aside for that purpose.
Iris Eytan, one of Morphew’s attorneys, stated the defense’s intention to file an additional motion to request a bond modification that would allow Morphew to travel to Gunnison to visit his daughters.
The matter is set to be addressed at the Jan. 25 hearing.
