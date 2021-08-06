Masking is recommended by Chaffee County Public health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom wrote in a press release Thursday that Chaffee County is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 with case rates double of what was seen last summer at this time and a positivity rate that is the highest it’s been in months.
The trend: a majority of new cases are those who are unvaccinated and the local healthcare system is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.
Because of new information related to the Delta variant, which is several times more transmissible and potentially more severe in adults and children than previous strains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new recommendations.
As of today, Carlstrom wrote, the county is considered high risk by the CDC and should be following CDC recommendations.
CDC guidance includes fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
Fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The county will amend and extend its local public health order to urge residents and visitors to use their personal accountability, responsibility, and discretion on following these strong recommendations.
Public health and the Chaffee County Board of Health do not intend on requiring universal mask wearing through a mandate. However, as incidence and severity of positive cases increase, they will be monitoring if greater mitigation measures are necessary.
The amended order will go into effect Monday and be extended at least through September 30th, 2021.
“Over the past year and a half, CCPH, the Chaffee County Board of Health, and local partners have collaboratively leveraged all of the public health mitigation and prevention strategies to overcome COVID-19 so that our economy could thrive and schools could return to in-person learning.
“We must protect our investment. However, it doesn’t take a scientist or epidemiologist to see that we are very much still in a global pandemic although we had been making great strides in controlling the impact of COVID-19, especially with the availability of the vaccine for those 12 and older.
“Unfortunately, until we can get more people vaccinated, some of the strategies we know have worked, such as mask wearing, are here to stay, for now,” Carlstrom said.
For those who are afraid of family or friends knowing that they got the vaccine, primary care providers are starting to offer free and confidential COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We encourage those who are eligible to seek out the support of their trusted healthcare provider if not CCPH or another provider,” she said.
Meanwhile, public health is ramping up its testing, vaccination and investigation capacity in anticipation of a “dynamic fall.”
Public health will also be modifying its local dashboard to include more vaccination and breakthrough case data to make it more relevant.
As changes occur, public health will explain why the changes were made and alternative sources to track down requested information.
Weekly situational awareness reports are posted on the Chaffee County website at www.chaffeecounty.org and on the Chaffee County COVID-19 Facebook page.
Direct questions can be e-mailed at health@chaffeecounty.org or by calling 719-539-4510; however, public health encourages the public to search out the answers using the resources provided first.
The county COVID-19 data dashboard can be found at: https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/51ff040d-f850-4a41-ade1-f9cbf1bd8bc4/page/zPEZB.
To make a vaccine appointment, call 719-539-4510. Vaccinations are readily available throughout the county.
