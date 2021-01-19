The Chaffee County Early Childhood Council will present a free virtual training Jan. 21 during its Conscious Discipline Parent Night.
The virtual training will take place from 7-8 p.m. and focus on children age 8 and younger.
According to a press release, when being a parent is on display, conscious discipline has the tools to meet the challenge.
According to a press release some situation create more stress in the midst of an already challenging situation.
Conflict with a child feels doable at home but becomes fraught when it happens in public, in front of relatives or when another family member decides to “offer support.”
This session will focus on ‘in the trench’ moments that require quick tools, as well as pro-active practices that will set families up for success.
Register for the event no later than Jan. 19 at https://forms.gle/e4sobDYS9vH7P7AV7.
Amy Speidel will lead the discussion.
Questions can be directed at Heather McFadden at hmcfadden@ccecc.org while more information is at https://ccecc.org/.
