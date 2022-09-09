The Salida High School football brotherhood can taste victory on the horizon early in this year’s season.
“We’ve been too close these last two games,” junior captain Caiven Lake said. “We know what we’re capable of, and we’ve worked too hard not to win.”
Lake said the team’s motto is “Believe we can win” or, alternatively, “brotherhood.”
Five of the upperclassmen described their favorite part of the team as the “brotherhood” bond they share. “It’s something we can bond over. We all went through ‘Hell Week’ (the first week of hard training) together,” said senior captain Drew Johnson.
On one of the days of Hell Week, Marines paid a visit and ran an obstacle course with the team. “It was insane,” said junior captain Ben Clayton. He added that the experience of Hell Week opened his eyes to the potential and ability of other guys on the team.
“You can really be yourself around these guys. If you don’t accept the guy next to you, you’re not a good team,” senior captain Eddie Glaser said.
New to the team this year is incorporation of the weight room into their routine. The boys get up early to go to the weight room at 6:50 a.m., tired and sometimes reluctant. “Then you get that one person who makes someone laugh, and it puts everyone in a good mood,” Glaser said.
All four captains agreed that the weight room has helped make the team stronger and more capable than years past.
“We’ve put in so much more work – weights, summer workouts – we’re much stronger than last year,” Johnson said. “I think we’re going to surprise people by winning games and hopefully making playoffs. I definitely want to get in there and win some games, to finish senior year strong.”
Johnson said he is hopeful about the team accomplishing the goal of playoffs. “We’re a much closer group than past seasons. If there’s any group that can do it, it’s this group.”
Senior Simon Bertolino said he believes the team will win this year because of their talent and grit. He said their motto is “play to win.”
“The biggest challenge for our team this season is that we don’t know our potential,” Glaser said. “We need to focus on playing to win instead of playing to stay in the game. We don’t know what it’s like to win, because we’re not used to having a big strong team.”
Glaser tore his ACL last year and couldn’t play any of the sports he used to enjoy. “After missing a year of playing it makes you realize how much you take it for granted. Do it 100 percent because you don’t know when your last chance will be,” he said. His goal is to score a touchdown, which he said would make his high school career complete.
“We’re hungry this year, and it feels good,” Clayton said. He said he is upset that the team lost the last two games, and he wants to get that first win to give the team confidence.
The football team will travel to Rye High School to play the Thunderbolts at 7 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.