Local veterans observed the annual Flag Day Tuesday with ceremonies at the American Legion Hut in Salida.
Many Chaffee County veterans organization members attended, as well as Mayor Dan Shore, Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Rohrich and Ted Sarai, who closed the ceremony by playing taps.
Along with the Flag Day observance, the Legion conducted a ceremony for proper disposal of unserviceable flags.
Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 spoke about a number of details about the U.S. flag, which the Legion reported in a press release.
In the American Revolution, which broke out in 1775, colonists weren’t fighting united under a single flag. Instead, most regiments participating in the war for independence against the British fought under their own flags. Colonial troops fought under many different flags with various symbols – rattlesnakes, pine trees and eagles – and slogans – ”Don’t Tread on Me,” “Liberty or Death” and “Conquer or Die,” to name just a few.
As the American Revolution was being fought, the “Stars and Stripes” was adopted by the Continental Congress as the official American flag on June 14, 1777. The first design comprised 13 red and white alternating stripes and a Union Jack in the corner, similar to that of the British flag.
George Washington soon realized that flying a flag that was even remotely close to the British flag was not a great confidence builder for the revolutionary effort, so he turned his efforts toward creating a new symbol of freedom for the soon-to-be fledgling nation.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation and passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” The first American flag was designed to represent the 13 original colonies with 13 white stars on a blue field and 13 alternating red and white stripes.
White signified purity and innocence, red was for valor and hardiness, and blue was for vigilance, perseverance and justice
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary of that decree by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.
It is widely believed that Betsy Ross, who assisted the Revolutionary War effort by repairing uniforms and sewing tents, made the first American flag. However, there is no historical evidence that she contributed to Old Glory’s creation. It was not until her grandson William Canby held an 1870 press conference to recount the story that the American public learned of her possible role. It has since been confirmed that Francis Hopkinson, a delegate from New Jersey who signed the Declaration of Independence, designed the American flag.
The lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” America’s national anthem since 1931, are taken from a patriotic poem written by Francis Scott Key after he witnessed the Battle of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. His words were set to the tune of “To Anacreon in Heaven,” a popular British drinking song.
In the 1950s, when it seemed certain that Alaska would be admitted to the Union, designers began retooling the American flag to add a 49th star to the existing 48. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Ohio student named Bob Heft borrowed his mother’s sewing machine, disassembled his family’s 48-star flag and stitched on 50 stars in a proportional pattern. He handed in his creation to his history teacher for a class project, explaining that he expected Hawaii would soon achieve statehood as well.
Heft also sent the flag to his congressman, Walter Moeller, who presented it to President Eisenhower after both new states joined the Union. Eisenhower selected Heft’s design, and on July 4, 1960, the president and the high school student stood together as the 50-star flag was raised for the first time. Heft’s teacher promptly changed his grade from a B- to an A.
The U.S. Flag Code is an official set of guidelines (not laws) that dictates how a flag should be flown to show it the respect and honor that it deserves. The Flag Code stipulates that the Stars and Stripes should not be used as apparel, bedding or drapery.
Unlike setting an intact flag on fire, flying one upside-down is not always intended as an act of protest. According to the Flag Code, it can also be an official distress signal.
The practice of draping coffins in the American flag is not reserved for military veterans and government officials. On the contrary, any burial may incorporate this tradition.
During the Vietnam War era, some demonstrators burned American flags as an act of protest. The Flag Protection Act of 1968 was enacted in response, making it illegal to burn or otherwise deface the Stars and Stripes. In two landmark decisions 20 years later, the Supreme Court ruled that the government couldn’t curb individuals’ First Amendment rights by prohibiting desecration of the U.S. flag. Respectful burning of damaged flags according to established protocol has always been acceptable.
When flags are taken down from their poles, care must be taken to keep them from touching the ground. Proper ceremonies of all types have been written and followed by many veterans organizations as well as civic organizations like the Boy Scouts of America.
The Flag Code strictly prohibits adding an insignia, drawing or other markings to the Stars and Stripes. Some American politicians have been known to defy this regulation by signing copies of the U.S. flag for their supporters.
