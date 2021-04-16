Salida Sunrise Rotary members are revamping select Apple computers for families in need.
The need stems from the necessary internet access as COVID-19 restrictions require more online interaction for school and other activities. Many of these families can’t afford internet capable computers.
The new Apple-A-Day Project provides lightly used iMac computers fully loaded with a modern operating system that enables them to be used for web browsing, Zoom video meetings and basic office applications (word processing and spreadsheets).
The computers include capabilities for wifi, Bluetooth and a CD/DVD drive, plus a new keyboard and mouse. The family is responsible for their internet service and wifi.
These computers are provided by Salida Sunrise Rotary Club at a low cost (typically $150-$200), and subsidies may be available.
This will allow families to have a computer with internet capabilities in their home to enhance their educational opportunities and help them acquire additional computer skills.
To learn more or apply for a computer, go to the Salida Sunrise Rotary website, www.salidasunriserotary.com, and look for the Apple-A-Day Project. Completed forms should be sent to Salida Sunrise Rotary, PO Box 1044, Salida, CO 81201.
If families or individuals would like to donate an Apple computer for use in Salida Sunrise Rotary’s Apple-a-Day Project, the club is looking for Apple iMac desktop machines, vintage 2009 or newer, at least 8 GB memory. This gift is a tax-deductible donation to Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Foundation, which is a 501(c)3 organization.
Contact David at 719-239-0085 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.