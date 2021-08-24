The Colorado Department of Corrections, Colorado Department of Human Services, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Aug. 16 that agency staff members and other state employees who interact with vulnerable populations and populations living in congregate living settings will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of our staff and the incarcerated individuals in our custody to the best of our ability,” CDOC Executive Director Dean Williams said in a press release. “Some people will say that it is a personal choice whether or not they want to get vaccinated, but it is very difficult to socially distance in congregate settings, and inmates do not have a choice regarding where they live and who they come in contact with.”
Human Services Executive Director Michelle Barnes said, “Our clients are in congregate care settings. This virus and its variants have hit these environments hard. It is incumbent upon us to do the right thing for our clients, staff, loved ones and community.”
“By requiring the vaccine for people who work in congregate settings and with high-risk populations, we can make even more of a difference. We simply cannot allow the Delta variant to jeopardize the progress we have achieved in protecting Coloradans,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, public health executive director.
Corrections and public health staff included in the mandate will have until Sept. 30 to receive the first dose of the vaccine and are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. Human Services staff will be on a staggered rollout by facility with fully vaccinated dates between Oct. 31 and Nov. 26.
Staff members can either receive their vaccine through clinics hosted by their department, at any of the public options around the state, or through their provider, and provide proof of that vaccination to their department.
Colorado has a digital verified vaccine card in the form of the myColorado mobile app, which empowers Coloradans to access their own information whenever they want it.
All corrections employees who interface with the public, interact with inmates or parolees or who enter into facilities as part of their job assignment will be required to receive the vaccine. CDOC will also require other state employees, contract employees, visitors, volunteers and vendors who enter a prison facility to be vaccinated (with some accommodations made for extenuating circumstances).
All Human Services direct care and support staff who regularly enter CDHS facilities, including all leadership positions and other state employees who may interact with facility staff, will be required to receive the vaccine. CDHS will also require proof of vaccination for contractors who regularly enter facilities and interact with clients. This includes but is not limited to providers of occupational and physical therapy, education providers, security personnel and temporary staff.
The mandate covers all Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment employees, temporary staff and contractors who go in person to health facilities to perform a job duty (e.g., long-term care facility inspectors); staff and contractors who are on-site administering or managing vaccine or testing events; staff and contractors in the Disease Control and Public Health Response Division, including from the State Lab and Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response; and staff and contractors who could come in face-to-face contact with moderate-to-severe immunocompromised Coloradans through the regular course of their duties, as defined by the CDC’s additional dose recommendations.
