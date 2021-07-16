QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: What is the Delta variant everyone is talking about?
ANSWER: The Delta variant, originally from India, now represents more than 70 percent of all new cases in Colorado, according to the Colorado State Public Health dashboard data page. To date it is the most transmissible variant since the pandemic started 18 months ago.
This variant appears to have a longer duration of infectivity. New information in the last few days suggests it is no more severe and lethal than other variants. We do know that it tends to result in more hospitalizations, especially in areas of the country where the vaccination rate is low. Additionally, when the vaccine rate is low, perhaps under 35 percent, it gives the Delta variant more of a foothold to spread.
QUESTION: What do I need to do to protect myself from the Delta variant?
ANSWER: If you are not fully vaccinated, consider getting vaccinated. At this point, it appears that the two doses of either mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Modern, confer about 90 percent protection against this variant. If you only had one dose, the efficacy against Delta is less than 30 percent, so get your second shot of the series. If you had the J & J, there are early suggestions to get the full two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna to confer greater protection.
Additionally, all the general mitigation protection measures including masking, social distancing, hand washing, etc., should be followed whenever you are in a public place where you do not know with whom you are interacting. This is especially true in areas where the vaccine rate is low and/or the Delta variant is high. These often go hand in hand.
QUESTION: Why does Mesa County (where Grand Junction is located) have such a high rate of Delta cases?
ANSWER: According to Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health, Mesa County has a vaccine rate of less than 35 percent. Two separate situations are being at least partially thought to be responsible for the rapid spread of Delta. One is due to unvaccinated healthcare workers potentially spreading this variant to long-term care facility residents. The other is believed to be attributable to a large music festival held recently.
QUESTION: Do I need a booster for the Delta variant?
ANSWER: As mentioned earlier, we know that currently both mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) have about a 90 percent efficacy against the Delta variant. They are about 95 percent effective against all other current variants. However, the question has come up as to whether it is worthwhile getting a third vaccine or a newly developed vaccine by Pfizer that specifically targets Delta. At the time of writing this article, the question of a booster for Delta is still unknown. Check back in a few weeks, and the answer may be clearer.
QUESTION: Does the Delta variant affect young adults and teens more frequently?
ANSWER: Yes, it does, and this is another reason to get your young friends and family older than 12 to be vaccinated.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BVDrug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.