by Lydia S. Segal, MD, MPH
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: What are the differences in COVID testing?
ANSWER: There are two basic kinds of tests. One test is the PCR, which lets you know if you have COVID. The other test is the antigen test, which lets you know if you have COVID and are contagious.
PCR test: The highly accurate PCR test tells you if you have COVID. Variant testing is done to analyze which variant is in a community. The only way to know which variant is in the population is to do genomic analysis, which the state does on a random sample of PCR tests. This analysis is both expensive and time consuming but is the only way to discern variant information. Currently the data show that 90 percent of the variants infecting people in the U.S. are Omicron. In Chaffee County, however, the majority of cases are still Delta. The expectation is that Omicron will become the dominant variant here as it has all over the country.
Antigen test: The other COVID test is the antigen test that can be done with an at-home rapid test, results in 20 minutes. This will tell you if you have enough virus to be transmissible to others. An individual needs to have enough virus to be transmissible. So if you test early or late in the course of your illness, you may still have COVID but test negative, which is why it is suggested you test twice, about two days apart. Each kit comes with two tests for that reason. Doing two tests increases the accuracy of these tests. The rapid home antigen tests do detect Omicron.
QUESTION: Where can I get tested?
ANSWER: PCR tests are done by public health and in health care settings such as the hospital, pharmacies and your doctor’s office. Chaffee County Public Health runs free testing clinics. Keep in mind you need an appointment. The link for testing is https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#testing.
Preregistration is required, as they have a limited number of tests available per day.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom states, “Chaffee County testing is meant for people who are symptomatic or a close contact and have not already tested positive elsewhere. If they test positive they need to follow the new recommendations posted by the CDC.” Link for the guidelines is at the end of the next answer.
Antigen tests: Though home rapid antigen tests are available, they are in short supply. Start by looking locally at pharmacies then online. If you get a test kit, it is best to repeat it two days apart to increase the accuracy of the testing. Each kit has two tests. They are also currently available for free by writing to the state at this link: https://COVID19.colorado.gov/COVID-19-testing-at-home.
QUESTION: With so much virus around, what should I do differently to protect myself and family?
ANSWER: First and foremost, get vaccinated including the third shot, aka a booster. Wear a mask, preferably an N95 or KN95, when going inside a retail establishment and social distance. I will review how to get masks and find legitimate masks in the next Q & A column.
If you think you have COVID or were in close contact with someone who got COVID, get tested and follow the new CDC guidelines. The CDC released a week ago new criteria for isolation (those who are sick and have a positive PCR or antigen test) and those who are not sick but have a close contact who is positive, i.e., need to be quarantined.
CDC isolation and quarantine link for detailed information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.htm.
QUESTION: If people who are vaccinated are getting the Omicron variant of COVID-19, why should I get vaccinated?
ANSWER: There are two reasons vaccination makes sense even in the time of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The first is transmission and the second is severity of disease. Remember, vaccines are designed to reduce transmission to others and to lessen the severity of disease should you get it. They do not work 100 percent of the time, but the current vaccines we have perform extraordinarily well. And with the Omicron variant the booster or third shot confers continuing excellent immunity. Currently just under 80 percent of the county is vaccinated.
As we all likely know by now, the Omicron variant is many times more transmissible than the previous variants, including Delta that emerged in the spring. Therefore exposure to a smaller quantity of virus for a shorter period of time can cause transmission with the Omicron variant. Those who are vaccinated shed less virus and shed for a shorter period of time. So people are less likely to get infected if they are around vaccinated people who are infected.
In terms of severity of disease, early data from the United Kingdom and South Africa are showing that those who are vaccinated are getting milder disease. This translates into fewer hospitalizations and deaths. Very early data, which could change as more information becomes available, is showing the Omicron variant seems to lodge in the upper respiratory tract rather than the lungs. This may explain why it is more transmissible but also less severe.
As an added bonus, there appears to be about 50 percent fewer cases of long COVID in vaccinated people who get a breakthrough case than in unvaccinated people.
So with 400,000-plus getting Omicron daily at this point in the USA, there will still be some who end up needing hospitalization. In the county, 80 percent of those hospitalized for COVID are not vaccinated. So if we want to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed, leaving them with few to no available hospital beds and healthcare workers from burnout, it is an excellent idea to get fully vaccinated, wear high quality masks and social distance.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies and doctors offices have vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
