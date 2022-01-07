SHS students raise $5,457 for Christmas toy drive

The third season of the Heart of the Community Christmas Drive, a student-led service program, raised $5,457, which was used to purchase Christmas gifts for 151 Salida children.
The program aims to encourage high school volunteerism and support families in need during the holiday season, a press release stated. Salida High School students track their local community service hours and find sponsors to donate money to the program based on the students’ completed service hours. The money raised is then used to shop for, purchase and wrap Christmas gifts for local children in need.
This year was a transition year, as Sophie Pressly, a 2021 SHS graduate who founded the program in 2019, passed the leadership to juniors Sarah Chick and Kira Kuhl.
Nine students participated this year, and over the course of two months they volunteered 67 hours in the community. With the help of local sponsors, the students raised the money for Christmas gifts.
The program also awards scholarships each season to the students who volunteer the most hours and raise the most money. This year Amy Adams won the first $500 scholarship with 13 volunteer hours and Laurin Collins won the second $500 scholarship with $3,180 raised.
Pressly said, “It’s exciting to see different people winning these scholarships every year. I wanted to add this element to the program to really encourage students to become more involved in service and charity work, and I’m glad we are able to help fund an education for individuals that are actively making a difference in their community.”
Pressly offered her support and guidance this year as Chick and Kuhl got familiar with all the components of the program. Chick said, “I am grateful to be able to lead students in supporting the community and give back during the Christmas season.”
Kuhl said, “We worked really hard to meet our goals, especially with fewer students volunteering this year.”
Pressly said, “We couldn’t do what we do without the Salida community and the overwhelming and continuous support.”
In addition to sponsors who donated, the program received support this year from Monarch Community Outreach, Carol Novak and Randy Stroud at Monarch Mountain, Sheree Beddingfield and Diana Porter at A Church, Shannon Nelson, Jim Lacroix and Grace Church, Lori Roberts and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, James Bove and High Country Bank and The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.