Ark-Valley Humane Society announced Wednesday a $1,000 grant investment from Petco Love.
Petco Love is a nonprofit organization leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier.
“Petco Love’s support means that we can do more for the animals in our care. This grant investment will help fund our 2021 spay/neuter programs that help over 300 animals each year,” said Amber Vanleuken, executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society.
