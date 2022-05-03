Salida Mountain Trails will kick off its 2022 trail season with a spring social from 6-8 p.m. May 11 at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
This event is free and open to the public. The group will have swag for sale, maybe even a few “top secret” items, a press release stated.
Participants can renew their membership on site, but no program is planned. The event is intended as an opportunity for the group’s staff and board to connect with trail users and share what they’re working on.
