Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: White bean chicken chili, spinach salad with light Italian dressing, an apple, cornbread with butter and orange juice.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, whipped potatoes with gravy, chopped spinach, an orange and a bran muffin.
Friday: Taco salad with salsa, lettuce and tomato garnish, strawberry applesauce, flan custard and cornbread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Monday:Sloppy joe and peas.
Tuesday: Deli sandwich and sweet potato tots.
Wednesday: Hamburger and broccoli.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken and green beans.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Cheese-filled bread sticks with marinara sauce.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe.
Wednesday: Chopped chicken teriyaki.
Thursday: Hot dog.
Salida High School
Monday: Beef vegetable soup, cheese breadsticks and green salad.
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken with rice and Asian broccoli.
Wednesday: Chicken nachos and refried beans.
Thursday: Italian sausage sandwich and Mediterranean zucchini.
