The Chaffee Recreation Council will offer the public a chance to review elements of the Chaffee Rec Plan starting today through June 4 on the Envision Chaffee County website, envisionchaffeecounty.org.
The plan’s goals are to protect natural resources, maintain exceptional outdoor experiences and sustain the economic benefits of recreation tourism, a press release stated.
Initiatives potentially include:
• Changes to camping opportunities such as designating some dispersed camping areas.
• Getting the right infrastructure, such as more restrooms.
• Focusing development like new trails near towns.
• Protecting wildlife with habitat improvements and voluntary seasonal closures in sensitive areas.
• Encouraging improved user behaviors and enforcing the rules.
• Supporting rural landscapes as ranchers struggle with the costly impacts of recreation growth on their operations.
New programs gearing up this summer involve more boots on the ground to monitor and clean up the busiest dispersed camping areas by adding agency staff, volunteers and fire protection through the county fire department.
Recreation was estimated to be growing at an average of 13 percent a year before the pandemic, according to visitor spending data from the Colorado Tourism Office. That has increased in the past year and is expected to continue this summer. The five-year Chaffee Rec Plan was developed by the Rec Council and a taskforce of outdoor user group representatives and citizens to manage the impacts of growing outdoor use, such as trashed campsites.
Go to envisionchaffeecounty.org and click on the orange banner at the top of the homepage to learn about the plan and provide input.
“In the past, Envision’s planning initiatives attracted a lot of public meeting attendance, but we cannot host those due to the pandemic, so we devised a ‘map walk’ and input opportunities online,” said Kim Marquis, public outreach coordinator for Envision. “The plan’s initiatives are described and email links are provided to give feedback.”
A Community Information and Q&A session with Chaffee Rec Council members will take place from 7-8 p.m. Monday. Request access information for the Zoom meeting at info@envisionchaffeecounty.org. The session will be streamed live on Facebook at @envisionchaffeecounty.
“There has been a high level of interest in recreation planning as roughly 100 people participated in the taskforce that helped complete research, compile data, identify priority areas and make decisions during the planning process,” said Marquis, who added that a survey administered last fall was taken by about 3,800 people from 41 states.
The Chaffee Rec Plan is a result of the 2017 Envision Chaffee County planning initiative that outlined four community visions to achieve in the future, including to have healthy forests, waters and wildlife in balance with outdoor recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.