Art 4 Mark, a fundraising art sale to benefit Poncha Springs resident Mark Teague, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St.
The sale was organized to help raise money to help Teague with medical bills.
Artwork has been donated by local and regional artists and may be purchased with cash or local checks.
For more information call 719-539-7443.
