Central Colorado Humanists is accepting scholarship applications for fall 2023 until March 31.
Scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors at Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Cotopaxi High School and students in nontraditional programs or home-schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college, community college or university full time next fall, a press release stated.
Previous scholarship recipients for 2022 may apply for an additional scholarship to help them meet college expenses for their second year.
Applications for this year’s scholarships are available for download at http://www.centralcoloradohumanists.org. Specific instructions for completing and submitting applications can be found on the website. Questions about the application process may be sent to scholarships@centralcoloradohumanists.org
Scholarship candidates should have a 3.0 or better grade-point average and have exhibited some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on an essay limited to 750 words.
The Central Colorado Humanists is the local chapter of the American Humanist Association. Humanists said they are informed by science, guided by reason, inspired by art and nature and motivated by compassion.
For more information visit www.centralcoloradohumanists.org.
